New DMV laws to go into effect July 1

RICHMOND – July 1 marks the day where numerous new laws go into effect in Virginia, such as voting, marijuana, and education laws.

Several new DMV laws are among the list of other laws set to take effect July 1.

Here's a look at what to expect starting Thursday:

Expansion of Voluntary Disability Indicator on Vehicle Registrations (House Bill 1960/Senate Bill 1470) will allow vehicle owners whose vehicle is regularly occupied by a person who has a communication impairment, such as autism, to voluntarily indicate so on their vehicle registration. Currently, this indicator only applies to vehicle owners who have a disability.

will allow vehicle owners whose vehicle is regularly occupied by a person who has a communication impairment, such as autism, to voluntarily indicate so on their vehicle registration. Currently, this indicator only applies to vehicle owners who have a disability. Removal of Issuance Fees for Active Members and Retirees of the Virginia National Guard (House Bill 2261/ House Bill 1796) removes the fee for the issuance of a special license plate and insurance fee for retired and active members of the Virginia National Guard.

removes the fee for the issuance of a special license plate and insurance fee for retired and active members of the Virginia National Guard. Special License Plates for Recipients of Military Decorations (House Bill 2069) now allows those who are recipients of certain military medals to obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal. It also establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of special license plates for recipients of a military decoration based on the order of precedence. Unremarried surviving spouses can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a recipient of one of these medals.

now allows those who are recipients of certain military medals to obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal. It also establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of special license plates for recipients of a military decoration based on the order of precedence. Unremarried surviving spouses can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a recipient of one of these medals. Ducks Unlimited License Plate Becomes Revenue Sharing (Senate Bill 1229) changes the current Ducks Unlimited license plate to a revenue-sharing special license plate. This bill increases the annual fee to $25. As a revenue-sharing plate, $15 of the $25 fee will be transferred to Ducks Unlimited, Inc. to support its wetlands and waterfowl habitat programs in Virginia.

Related: Here's a look at some new and notable laws that take effect July 1 in Virginia

