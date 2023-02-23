Watch Now
New era of Hampton University athletics kicks off Thursday morning

Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 23, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — A new era of Hampton University athletics kicks off on Thursday morning.

The school will introduce Anthony Henderson Sr. as its newest Director of Athletics.

Henderson is no stranger to the 757, having attended Hampton and has previous professional stops at William & Mary and Old Dominion. He previously served as Deputy Director of Athletics at Yale.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams will hold the press conference at 11 a.m., in the Convocation Center lobby to announce Henderson's new role.

“We are very pleased that Anthony is joining our team,” stated President Williams. “He brings significant, broad experience in critical areas necessary to elevate Hampton’s championship excellence. His reputation with the broader athletics community is second to none. We cannot wait to experience the impact of Anthony’s leadership within higher education athletics.”

