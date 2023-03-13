Watch Now
New fire station coming to Fairmount Park neighborhood in Norfolk

City of Norfolk
Renderings of the new Norfolk Fire-Rescue Station 11 to be built at 2601 Lafayette Boulevard.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 17:38:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is expected to break ground on a new fire station later this month in the Fairmount Park area.

The new station will be at 2601 Lafayette Boulevard, the city said in a news release. There will be a groundbreaking at 11 a.m. on March 21.

Click here to see the plans.

It'll replace Fire Station 11 on Verdun Avenue which has been around for 100 years, the city said. It was the first house in Norfolk to house a motorized fire apparatus.

"Units from Station 11 are some of the City’s most essential, frequently responding to fires in other districts due to their central location," the release said.

The new station will include a new fire engine and another response unit.

The city said construction will begin in April of this year and is scheduled to be completed on April 2024.

