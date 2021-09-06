New food hub opens in former Jordan-Newby library in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Another food hub is set to officially open in the Jordan-Newby area.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore unveiled The Community Feed at Jordan-Newby during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is the fourth food hub launched since December 2020.

The Community Feed provides access to fresh fruits and vegetables. It will also serve as a resource center for people to be able to connect with one another over great food and conversation and resources such as recipe cards, books and wellness materials.

The food hub will feature workshops and learning sessions led by strategic community partners that will address the root causes of food insecurity, which include lack of access to financial literacy, housing, employment, higher education, and healthcare.

Officials say the Community Feed at Jordan-Newby will also provide a robust service network that includes: FEAST VA, a weekly food education program; The Up Center, which offers housing and financial wellness counseling; Promthean Group, a volunteer and student-run mobile primary medical care clinic; and The Turnaround Place, an organization that assists individuals who have experienced life challenges and are ready to take a positive turn.

The Community Feed at Jordan-Newby officially opens on Tuesday and will be open to all community members on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

This is the second hub to open in the City of Norfolk. One is located at the Young Terrace Community Center, and this new hub is located in the former Jordan-Newby Library building located at 961 Park Ave., Norfolk, VA 23504.

For more information about The Community Feed, click here.

