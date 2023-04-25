New historic marker honors impactful Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Wingfield Scott, a Richmond native best known for her work preserving the city's architectural history, was immortalized Monday with a state historical marker.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources unveiled the marker in front of Scott's family members and Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

WTVR

Scott is credited with transforming historic preservation in Richmond throughout her professional career.

She researched, documented, and even purchased historic Richmond buildings and homes.

She then advocated for their protection and adaptive reuse instead of demolition.

Virginia Department of Historic Resources Director Julie Langan called Scott's marker a major milestone towards ensuring that the impactful women of Virginia were properly recognized.

"Much of what she encouraged the city to do we're still doing today," Langan said. "So she was very farsighted in what she valued and she modeled stewardship that really created an ethic of historic preservation that we still embrace."

The marker was placed outside what is now Linden Row Inn.

In the 1950s, Scott purchased and restored the seven historic Linden Row homes. The state designated it a landmark in 1971.

