New I-264 East off-ramp to open at Newtown Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new I-264 east off-ramp is set to open this weekend.

As the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project continues, a new I-264 east off-ramp will open to help ease congestion and improve traffic flow at the Newtown Road exit.

The new off-ramp, exit 15b, will open as early as Sunday evening. VDOT says it will allow motorists to exit the interstate and merge directly onto northbound Newtown Road.

If traveling to southbound Newtown Road or to Greenwich Road, the existing off-ramp at Newtown Road, exit 15a, should be used. As part of the new traffic pattern, the left turn lane from existing exit 15a to northbound Newtown Road will close to traffic permanently.

As crews work overnight on the new ramp, lane closures will also be implemented.

As early as 9 p.m. on Sunday, closures will include a closure of the collector-distributor road (outside set) at Newtown Road for approximately one hour. Once the road reopens, it will be in its final project configuration.

