New information about shooting at Virginia hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield Police Officer and a hospital patient were shot at Chippenham Hospital early Friday morning, according to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Both individuals survived the shooting and the suspect shooter was taken into custody, he added. A hospital spokesperson said the shooting happened in the processing or intake area of the emergency department.

The suspect, according to Edwards, is a 27-year-old Glen Allen man who showed up at the emergency department to check himself in for mental health treatment.

"He was entering a room where he was disrobing and getting into a gown and then, without warning, started firing his weapon," Edwards said. "A Chesterfield Police Officer was on scene on an unrelated case in Tucker's, heard the gunfire, and intervened."

Edwards said that the Chesterfield Officer fired his weapon, but the suspect was not struck by gunfire.

The officer was struck in his boot during the exchange and was not hurt, Edwards said.

"Chesterfield Police will conduct their own internal investigation, so anything related to that, I would refer you to the Chesterfield Police Department," Edwards said. "The Richmond Police Department will be the lead investigators in this incident."

Police were called to the South Richmond hospital at about 4:11 a.m.

"When our officers went inside, they didn't initially see the Chesterfield Police Officer," Edwards said. "They saw the suspect sitting in a chair. Other patients pointed him out as the shooter and he was taken into custody without any force used by Richmond Police."

Edwards said the man had thrown his gun to the ground before Richmond Police arrived.

When the man initially fired the weapon, Edwards said, a patient standing in the hallway was struck by gunfire.

The condition of that patient was considered critical, but not life-threatening.

Police do not believe the suspect and patient knew each other.

"Because of the serious nature of the crime we will, after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney, determine the most appropriate charges in this matter," Edwards said. "Just because you may be in mental health crisis, if you shoot someone, we will still take you to jail and then they can get the treatment they need in a secure facility."

The situation at Chippenham Hospital was not considered an active shooter, but the hospital remained locked down in the 6 a.m. hour as the investigation unfolded.

The lockdown was lifted before 7 a.m. Chippenham Hospital is located along the 7100 block of Jahnke Road.