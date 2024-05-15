New information about Virginia dad charged in Turks and Caicos

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Louisa County man charged in Turks and Caicos went before a judge Tuesday and will now have his plea hearing nearly three weeks sooner than originally scheduled.



Tyler Wenrich was arrested on April 20, 2024, after customs authorities found two bullets in his backpack.

His wife Jeriann told me they hoped to ask the judge Tuesday to expedite his plea hearing which was supposed to be on June 7.

After his arrest, Wenrich was held for two weeks before his bond went through.

While free, he cannot leave Turks and Caicos until his trial or plea hearing.



You may recall the TSA could not confirm how Wenrich was able to fly out of Richmond to Miami for a cruise to the islands with the ammunition in his bag.

They told us the X-ray scanning video had been deleted.



Possessing a gun or ammunition in Turks and Caicos carries a severe penalty: a 12-year minimum sentence, a frightening prospect for the Wenrichs who have an 18-month-old son.

Jeriann said that the judge agreed to expedite Wenrich's plea and arguments hearing up to May 21.

