New Jersey-based supplier to purchase land in Franklin's Pretlow Industrial Park, invest $121M in city

FRANKLIN, Va. - A New Jersey-bases supplier is investing millions of dollars in the City of Franklin.

Global Concentrate, a supplier for traditional and organic fruit and vegetable juice concentrates; purees; puree concentrates, NFC (not-from-concentrate) juices and IQF (individual quick freezing) products, announced that it will be purchasing about 170 acres of industrial land in Franklin's Pretlow Industrial Park to establish their largest processing operation in the United States.

The company will invest a minimum of $121 million in tangible business property, real estate and construction and machinery and tools in the city.

A total of 50 new full-time jobs will be created in Franklin within 36 months.

The contract for the sale of land in the Pretlow Industrial Park for $2 million will be discussed by the Franklin City Council at their meeting on Monday, September 27.

“Global Concentrate has been looking to find the best spot in order to expand its American operations,” said Ali Erten, Manager of Global Concentrate’s New Jersey operations. “We believe Franklin and the Pretlow Industrial Park is the perfect place for Global Concentrate to expand its operations in the United States and continue to grow its worldwide business,” said Erten.

Erten said the proximity to the Port of Virginia, a strong highway network, a strong site in Franklin and strong support from Franklin Southampton Economic Development, Inc., were key factors Global Concentrate considered in their location decision.

“The City of Franklin is happy to have Global Concentrate join our community as part of this generational project,” said Franklin Mayor Frank Rabil. “The City of Franklin has worked hard to diversify its economy and grow jobs, and this announcement of a major new food processing facility here shows the success of our efforts."

“This substantial investment by Global Concentrate is a strong endorsement of Franklin and its business climate,” said Amanda Jarratt, Franklin City Manager. “We look forward to having Global Concentrate join our community and become a leading employer in Franklin,” Jarratt said. Normal City incentives on machinery and tools, utility and electricity taxes are being provided as part of the attraction package for this project.

Global Concentrate currently operates in Turkey, Europe, Far East Asia, China, South America and Canada as well as the United States. The company currently makes and sells private-label juices sold at retailers such as Aldi. Dollar General and Trader Joe’s. Global Concentrate also sells juice concentrate to companies including Tropicana, Campbell Juice and Kirkland.

Global Concentrate has been working with Franklin Southampton Economic Development, Inc. (FSEDI) to develop this project for the area. Global Concentrate’s initial contact with Franklin was through an FSEDI advertisement for real estate.

“FSEDI is proud to be part of this exciting development in the City of Franklin,” said Brian Hedgepeth, Chairman of the FSEDI Board of Directors. “Our strong continued partnership for economic development and growth with our partners helps make projects like Global Concentrate happen in our community,” Hedgepeth said.

FSEDI worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure this project for Franklin. FSEDI President and CEO Karl Heck and his staff will continue to work with Global Concentrate to help them with their needs as they move and expand in Franklin.

“The welcoming business climate, availability of workers and ready-to-go business site made Franklin the natural choice for the Global Concentrate facility,” Heck said.

“The Hampton Roads Alliance was honored to work with Franklin-Southampton Economic Development Inc. to help bring Global Concentrate to Franklin,” noted Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “Hampton Roads has a strong cluster of food & beverage processing companies and we are thrilled to add Global Concentrate to their ranks. The region’s many amenities, such as the Port of Virginia and our sophisticated transportation system, will ensure their continued success for many years to come.”

“When a global company like Global Concentrate makes a strategic and significant investment to build its largest processing operation in Franklin, it shows long-term confidence in Virginia’s business environment,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This company is expanding, in part, because of the efficiency of this port and the access we provide to global markets. We congratulate Global Concentrate on its expansion and look forward to helping the company leverage The Port of Virginia’s assets to drive growth and success for decades to come,” Edwards said.

Global Concentrate is expected to close on the property in November, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2022.

The job creation will occur over a 36-month period as build-out is completed at the Pretlow site. Anticipated build-out for Global Concentrate will be approximately 2,000,000 sq. ft. of new building space.