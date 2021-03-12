Menu

Watch
News

Actions

New Jersey man dies from injuries after crash on I-95

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 11:31:40-05

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on I-95 Friday morning.

According to the VSP, the crash was called in at about 6:20 a.m., and officers responded to the 6.5 mile marker north of Rockbridge Road. When they arrived, they found the driver, New Jersey man Daniel L. Ware, trapped inside his vehicle with critical injuries.

A Med-Flight was intiated to take him to a VCU medical facility. During the flight, Ware's condition deteriorated, and he was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Ware, who was not wearing a seatbelt, ran off the right side of I-95 and struck a tree. Speed and alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education