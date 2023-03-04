New law hopes to make it easier for some to move to Virginia: 'We need more workers'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Relocating to Virginia just got easier for people who work in several dozen professions after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law that simplifies the process of getting people with professional licenses from other states accredited in the Commonwealth.

One of the chief industries impacted by a new universal licensing system is barbers, cosmetologists and estheticians. But the law covers about 85 different professional licenses issued in other states that can now be streamlined for easier approval and use in Virginia.

Dot Reid of Refuge for Men once employed 20 people, but as she cut the governor's hair Friday, she said she was down to just five workers.

"I had a candidate come in and he was relocating from Maryland," Reid said. "He has to go through jumping all the hurdles of the regulation department, despite the face that he has over 10 years of experience."

That's exactly the kind of situation Youngkin and other state lawmakers want to make easier by signing a universal licensure bill.

"When we have today 300,000 jobs in Virginia, that are available for people to come work in and yet they sit empty. We need more workers," Youngkin said.

Supporters said it took teamwork with employers, law makers and organized labor to make it happen. But they are hopeful that an easier licensing system will benefit military families in particular.

"It's hard as we know, and and having moved to so many different locations, and the ability for both parties to have gainful employment is kind of challenging," Reid said.

The bill, which was passed unanimously by both houses of the General Assembly, also applies to professions such as lead and asbestos inspectors, general contractors, tattoos artists, real estate professionals as well as boxing and wrestling managers.