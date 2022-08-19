New national number to report anonymous crime tips

There's now a new number you can dial to report crime anonymously anywhere in the country.

This is in addition to the Crime Line number we have of 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and the P3tips app.

To report a crime from anywhere in the country, all you have to do is dial **TIPS or **8477 on a cellphone.

Crime Stoppers USA has launched this new nationwide fighting tool in hopes that it will make it easier for people to anonymously share important information about crime anywhere. **TIPS connects tipsters to the closest Crime Stoppers Program in the region and allows callers to remain anonymous.

In October of 2020, The Florida Attorney General, in partnership with the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, began piloting **Tips. Since it was so successful, Crime Stoppers USA said it was the perfect opportunity to take it nationwide.

Tipsters also have the chance to get paid. Departments will give rewards to tipsters if their information leads to an arrest.