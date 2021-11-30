New Omicron travel ban on South Africa impacting local families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – There is a renewed urgency to vaccinate more people from COVID-19 as the Omicron variant emerges.

As the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) closely monitors the Omicron variant, so are those who have loved ones in South Africa.

Esther Seep was on a safari in South Africa in October visiting family in her hometown. Before the trip, it had been five years since seeing her family. Seep said she decided to go home after talks about another COVID wave could be on the horizon.

She couldn’t have known that weeks later after arriving back in the U.S., that the southernmost country would have travel restrictions.

“I thought that I’d better go before things change again, and I’m glad I did,” said Seep. “That gave me a peace of mind that I actually went back to go see them, because who knows how long it will be before I can see them again or that they can come here?"

On Monday, the U.S. put a travel ban in place for eight South African nations and five neighboring countries. This comes after COVID-19’s newest variant, Omicron, continues to quickly spread in South Africa and is now confirmed in at least 17 countries, including Canada.

Although not much is known about the new strain, it’s believed to be highly transmissible and has dozens of concerning mutations.

Seep, who was living in Newport News, said she now worries for her parents back home who are in their 70s.

