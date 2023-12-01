New Pre-K centers may help overcrowding at WJCC elementary schools

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Elementary schools in the Williamsburg James City County school district are full; hundreds of kids are being taught out of temporary trailers, but a plan to build two new Pre-K centers may help alleviate the overcrowding.

“To have little kids out in a trailer, to me that’s kind of crazy,” said parent Maggie Beamon.

Currently 26 classrooms are being taught in 13 trailers at almost every elementary school, according to school officials.

“There is a need and we want students to come out of the trailers, we want to be able to ensure that we can accommodate as many Pre-K students as possible,” said Deputy Superintendent Daniel Keever.

Keever said the two facilities the district is hoping to break ground on next year would help the overcrowding issue. There are 400 kids in the Pre-K program right now, with many on the waiting list. The centers would be able to hold just over 500 kids.

“The elementary enrollment numbers in Williamsburg James City County have continued to grow," said Keever.

The plans for the $42 million project include 18 classrooms in each center, with dedicated space for occupational therapy, one-on-one instruction, and more.

“With that early childhood, it’s different needs, we have textures on the walls that can help them engage with the building, lower window sills so they can see out, this is a building for them to learn and grow and develop,” said Melissa Turnbaugh with PBK Architects.

Beamon said she's looking forward to the new facilities.

“It would be nice to have the children all together, so that they can really provide the best care the children need,” said Beamon.

The school board will vote on the Capital Improvement Plan at their Dec.12 meeting. If approved it will go to the city and county for consideration. If all goes to plan, construction will begin in the summer of 2024.