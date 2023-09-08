New program ‘Morning Rush’ to air at 8 a.m. on WGNT starting Sept. 11

Starting Monday, Sept. 11 we’re welcoming a new program on our CW 27 station, WGNT.

Following three hours of News 3 This Morning, “Morning Rush”, a national news program from Scripps, will air from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Context is key. Co-anchors Alex Livingston, Rob Nelson and Jay Strubberg will bring the news and information that matters to you from across the nation with a focus on context.

Morning Rush also features regular segments like “Tech Rush”, focusing on the latest trends in tech; “Family Value” looking at financial and consumer news; “Food Rush” shines a light on the restaurant industry; “School Daze” examines issues facing students and parents throughout the education system; and “Media Mix” discusses TV, movies, and the culture around our communications consumption.

From our sister stations throughout the vast Scripps network in cities across the U.S., we’ll share stories about the people making a difference in communities large and small.

We hope you will join us for Morning Rush — a show that gives viewers the “why” behind the big stories of the day.

You can always find local news from WTKR News 3 here on our website, on our mobile app, or on our free streaming apps available on Roku, Fire Stick, Android TV and Apple TV devices.