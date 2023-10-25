New project could bring grocery store back to Norfolk neighborhood after Family Dollar fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A new initiative could bring a grocery store to a part of the city considered to be a food desert.

On Tuesday night, Norfolk's Director of Economic Development Shawn Washington presented what's being called "The Village."

Under it, the city would partner with the Urban League of Hampton Roads to bring a grocery store and other potential development to the shopping center at the corner of Church Street and Brambleton Avenue.

The shopping center has sat mostly empty for more than a year. In 2020, the Save A Lot grocery store closed.

Then in 2022, a fire burned down the Family Dollar, although it is in the process of being rebuilt.

Due to the loss of the stores, advocates have called the area a food desert.

City council members have now signed off on applying for a state grant for $5 million in funding to revitalize the area.

The application is due Friday, so the city had to move quickly.

"As we all know there's an urgent need for a grocery store there, which is part of this conceptual plan," Washington said.

The Urban League is in the process of purchasing the shopping center from a private company.

The grant would require a $5 million match, which would partially be made up for tax credit proceeds from Hampton Roads Ventures, a group who works to bring investment into areas in need to development.

Stay with News 3 for updates as the city takes the next steps to secure the grant funding.