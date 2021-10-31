New sculpture unveiled at Ocean View Beach Park

NORFOLK, Va. - A new sculpture was unveiled at Ocean View Beach Park in Norfolk Saturday morning as part of Norfolk's Public Art Program.

The 8-foot sculpture, titled "Chryshellis," was created by Reno, Nevada artist Eileen Gay and features a glass-tile mosaic surrounded by an oyster shell-like exterior. According to a release from the city, the vivid mosaic interior is juxtaposed with a chalky exterior to represent "the authentic, salty integrity of Ocean View."

Gay, who began her public art career in 2002, partnered with Norfolk Arts and nonprofit Coastal VA Plein Air for this commission.

“It’s been wonderful making new friends and working with the folks in Norfolk,” Gay said. “I’m honored that soon one of my mosaic sculptures will be located in such a beautiful location in Virginia by the ocean.”

After the unveiling ceremony, attendees were invited to stencil a poem onto the sidewalk as part of Norfolk's "Poetry on the Pavement" project. As part of the project, 25 poems by 20 authors who live, work or attend school in Norfolk will be painted in various locations through the city.