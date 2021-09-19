New study reveals most common time to purchase gas in Virginia, N.C.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ever wondered when the best time to purchase gas maybe?

GasBuddy released findings of a new study last week that reveals the most popular times of day drivers in each state fill up.

According to their study, Virginians fill up with a mid-afternoon snack, making Virginia an outlier in the study.

Drivers in Virginia purchase the most gas at 3 p.m. 32 percent of Virginians purchase gas between noon and 3 p.m., with 8.6 percent of fuel sales occurring between 3-4 p.m.

The hours 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. were close behind, with 8.38 and 8.58 percent of sales, according to the study.

North Carolina drivers fill up the most during the 4 p.m. hour which is a common time for most of the nation.

The data is reflected of trends from April 1 to May 31, 2021.

“In order to save the most money on fuel, drivers should pay attention to the time of day and day of the week they fill up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “By avoiding peak fill up times, Americans could save millions of dollars - not to mention avoid waiting in dreaded gas station lines.”

