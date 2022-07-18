RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that 27 Virginia communities will receive $10,000 grants to help launch new tourism programs and bolster local economies.

The grants are being provided through the Virginia Tourism Corporation's DRIVE 2.0 State Tourism Plan Implementation Workshops, which aim to develop and enhance tourism promotion, product development and advocacy strategies after the coronavirus pandemic caused an impact on the tourism industry.

More than 1,200 community and business leaders across the state participated in the workshops.

“The completion of the DRIVE 2.0 workshops and the creation of more than 100 new tourism programs signal a new era in tourism development and marketing in the Commonwealth," Youngkin said. “Investing in new tourism product development, infrastructure and programs is a proven strategy for improving our economy by increasing jobs and tax revenue. This will lead to meaningful change for our communities across the Commonwealth, and further underscores Virginia’s reputation as the best place to live, work, and travel.”

Some of the strategies implemented by communities will include lodging and hotel development, trail development and expanded restaurant and culinary options, with a focus on building attractions around an area's main tourism hub.

The following represent the 27 communities that have completed the DRIVE 2.0 program:

Alleghany Highlands

Arlington County

City of Bristol

Charlottesville-Albemarle County

City of Petersburg

Eastern Shore of Virginia

Fairfax County

Floyd County

Giles County

City of Harrisonburg

Hopewell-Prince George County

Lexington-Rockbridge Area

Nelson County

City of Norfolk

Northern Neck

Prince William County

Pulaski County

Richmond Region Tourism

Scott County

Smithfield/Isle of Wight County

Smyth County

Surry County

Town of Damascus

Town of Kilmarnock

Town of Marion

Town of Saltville

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge

