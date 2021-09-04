Watch
New US Postal Service office to open on Colley Avenue in Norfolk

Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 18:14:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service will open a new Norfolk office on Colley Avenue on Tuesday.

On September 7, a new post office, Milan Post Office, will open at 2301 Colley Avenue. It will provide full retail and PO Box service. This is also a full access location for drop shipment customers in the ZIP Code service area.

Retail hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday. PO Boxes will be accessible Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or click here for other office locations and approved postal retail service providers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

