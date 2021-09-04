New US Postal Service office to open on Colley Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service will open a new Norfolk office on Colley Avenue on Tuesday.

On September 7, a new post office, Milan Post Office, will open at 2301 Colley Avenue. It will provide full retail and PO Box service. This is also a full access location for drop shipment customers in the ZIP Code service area.

Retail hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday. PO Boxes will be accessible Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or click here for other office locations and approved postal retail service providers.

