New VBPD technology helps locate stolen cars

Virginia Beach Police now has new technology for officers to locate stolen vehicles faster.

In March, the department finished installing Axon Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems in all patrol vehicles. They say this system, combined with the Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera system, alerts officers when the system reads a license plate that matches a plate on the “hotlist” in that agency.

The ALPR camera can 60-degree field of view, covers three traffic lanes, and captures plates moving at speeds of up to 140mph.

According to officials, the ALPR is a force multiplier for their officer department, allowing for faster recovery of stolen vehicles.

An example of this occurred on November 27, 2022, around 3:42 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway and received an alert for a stolen vehicle from Norfolk, on their in-car Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

The officers approached the vehicle and the three individuals who were in the vehicle ran from officers but were quickly located. 19-year-old Shamareon Moore, from Suffolk, was arrested and charged with one count of Grand Larceny. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

This case is being investigated by the Detective Bureau. If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers, anonymously, at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

