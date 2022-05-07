Watch
New VEC issue sent applicants incorrect overpayment notices

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This image taken with a drone shows exterior of the headquarters of the Virginia Employment Commission in Richmond, Va., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Four people have been charged with conspiring to use the personal identifying information of 35 Virginia prison inmates in order to fraudulently obtain over $300,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, authorities announced Friday, May 6, 2022. The charges mark the latest in a series of criminal cases brought in Virginia over unemployment fraud, which has been widespread across the country amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Unemployment Fraud
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A data error triggered during the Virginia Employment Commission’s long-delayed transition to a new IT system late last year has resulted in thousands of applicants erroneously being told they were overpaid.

The agency confirmed the issue this week and said it intends to let those impacted know this month that they aren't actually on the hook to repay the money.

The problem is just one in a series of ongoing issues stemming from the conversion to the new system, and the latest in a long list of challenges for the beleaguered agency.

Commissioner Carrie Roth says big improvements have been made in call center wait times and certain backlogs. But she acknowledges the incorrect overpayments are part of a slew of challenges the agency still faces.

