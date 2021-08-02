New Virginia Beach Oceanfront showers, changing stations now open on 2nd Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - New showers and changing stations are officially open near Rudee Inlet.

The new facility at 2nd St. is the model for new restroom facilities planned along the Oceanfront.

The facility features surfboard storage, exterior rinse station, private showers, and changing areas. They are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

This is the first phase of the $2.2 million project to upgrade resort area restroom facilities.

Public restrooms are currently located at 2nd, 17th, 24th, 30th and 31st streets with portable restrooms filling in the gaps.

Later phases of the project will include renovating existing restrooms and constructing up to three new facilities of restrooms and more shower/foot washes. The new facility opened in mid-June and construction on the next restroom facility may begin as early as this winter and be completed by summer of 2022.

“The new showers offer a degree of privacy that the rinse off stations along the Boardwalk simply don’t. We know day-trippers are more likely to stay for dinner and entertainment after a day in the water if they have a place to wash and change,” said Emily Archer, a Senior Planner & Urban Designer for the Department of Economic Development. “This translates into more funding for essential City services like police, fire, emergency medical, schools, stormwater and roads.”

