New Virginia law would require larger businesses to post information on seizure aid

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A new law is set to go into effect in Virginia that will call for businesses to display information about seizure first aid.

On July 1, 2022, The Department of Labor and Industry are expecting employers to physically post this information for businesses with 25 or more employees. The bill requires the in-color signs to be posted in an open and easily visible area in the workplace.

The signs for “Seizure First aid’ are meant to include procedures to respond and to provide safety and comfort to those suffering from a seizure. The signs will not include any medical training on how to treat someone dealing with an episode.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation of America, “advocates and local Epilepsy Foundation staff across the U.S. have continued to pursue similar legislation to spread awareness and create safer communities for those living with epilepsy and seizure disorders.”

Previously, News 3’s Erin Miller covered this topic in interviewing a local teen Jamie Van Cleave who was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy. As part of Jamie’s story, she worked to break the stigma and create safe spaces by helping pass the ‘Seizure Safe Schools’ bill in Virginia.

The ‘Seizure First Aid’ bill will help inform others in the workplace and includes the “Good Samaritan” law in the Code of Virginia that protects the individual in the event of having to give emergency care or services.

The bill is in motion and waiting to be signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin for final approval.