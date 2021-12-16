New York man arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery and abduction relating to Poquoson girl

POQUOSON, Va. - A New York man was arrested in North Carolina on charges of aggravated sexual battery and abduction relating to a juvenile female in Poquoson.

According to the Poquoson Police Department, officers were notified of possible sexual assault of a juvenile on October 1, 2020. After thorough investigation, the offender was identified as 66-year-old Albany, New York man Ruben Alvarez-Negron.

On October 28, 2021, warrants were obtained charging Alvarez-Negron with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of abduction.

Alvarez-Negron was located in New Bern, North Carolina on December 14, 2021 and was taken into custody. He is now awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

Due to the victim's age, no further information is available for release.