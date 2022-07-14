PORTSMOUTH, Va. - We’re finally hearing from Portsmouth’s new City Manager Tonya Chapman. Chapman previously served as Portsmouth’s chief of police but was suddenly asked to resign and was appointed the new position after the city's previous city manager was suddenly fired.

Chapman held a press conference where she addressed some of the rumors surrounding her new position and discussed her plans for Portsmouth’s future.

The presser started with Chapman aggressively defending her qualifications for the job, but she did admit that she did not interview with any city council members before being hired, and that she got a personal call from one city council member, who she wouldn't name, after the previous city manager, Angel Jones, was fired.

Chapman says she was led by grace to her new position and claims her qualification stems from her time as police chief, which she believes had a significant impacting in reducing violent crime.

She also touted her education, which does include a master’s degree and certificate, before saying she did apply for the city manager position in the past for the 20-21 term but withdrew herself.

Chapman also addressed a few rumors including the rumor that she was let go as chief because of a relationship with an employee.

She says those rumors are false and that it is "not my character and it is not who I am”.

“I cannot speak to any animosity against me. I can tell you that the animosity started when I left as chief, for and against,” said Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman. “Remember, this council chamber was filled for a month with individuals wearing badges saying reinstate Chief Chapman, so I was very popular at that time and individuals have intentionally and maliciously tried to sabotage my career.”

Chapman also says she was not given a list of individuals to fire upon her hiring.

A few initiatives were shared at the conference including one called 'Roc the Block' where city leaders will meet with neighborhoods impacted by crime one on one and she says cities with the highest reduction in crime will be rewarded.

Interim Police Chief Jenkins was also at the conference and says the Portsmouth Police Department remains severely understaffed.

“We plan to be visible within the community,” said Portsmouth Interim Chief Of Police Stephen Jenkins. “We plan to get out of our car and have those conversations.”

He says the department is looking into creating a real time crime center, which will put cameras throughout community that can zoom in and pan.

Chapman says she is also discussing the possibility of Portsmouth city council going on a retreat in the fall, so they can connect and move forward together as a civil, and well organized, unit.