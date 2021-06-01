Newly released report on VMI's campus culture finds racism and sexism present

RICHMOND - Governor Ralph Northam and other statewide leaders released a report on campus culture at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) after an investigation was called to investigate a culture of "ongoing structural racism" at the college.

The investigation was ordered in October 2020 after a story by The Washington Post that said Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism” at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college.

The Post’s story described threats of lynching as well as a white professor reminiscing in class about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership.

Related: 'It has the possibility to be a domino effect': VMI student speaks on alleged racism culture investigation

The final detailed report, released Tuesday by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, details racial and gender disparities on campus.

Governor Northam, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas, Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus Lamont Bagby, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee Luke Torian, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke issued the following statement:

“Today, the Commonwealth and VMI received the highly detailed report examining the culture at the oldest state-supported military college in the United States.



“The investigation found that institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and too often left unaddressed.



“While VMI has taken incremental steps forward since this review began, much more is needed. The question is whether VMI is willing to acknowledge this reality.



“The Commonwealth will study this report carefully and then take appropriate action. VMI would be wise to do so as well. VMI is an agency of state government, and we will hold it accountable.”

To read the full report, click here.