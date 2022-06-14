CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Newly-released video from Chesterfield County Public Schools shows what it looked like inside a school bus the moment a truck driver crashed into it, sending the bus over a guardrail.

The incident happened on April 21.

Police said the driver of a westbound pickup truck on Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard veered off the road, overcorrected and hit the school bus. The bus ran off the road, flipping onto its passenger side and sliding into a ravine.

The video shows the moment of impact when students and their belongings were thrown from their seats and water from the ravine began to fill the bus.

Newly-released video shows dramatic Chesterfield school bus crash

At the time of the crash, there were five students with special needs on board, as well as two adults.

All of those on the bus suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, 55-year-old Larry Talley Jr., was charged with reckless driving.