Newport News attorney, substitute judge gets more than 4 years in federal prison for tax fraud

RICHMOND, Va. — A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.

U.S. District Judge David J. Novak ordered 61-year-old Nosuk Pak Kim to serve 52 months in prison at a sentencing hearing Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Richmond. Novak also ordered Kim to pay a $200,000 fine, in addition to nearly $870,000 in restitution. A three-year term of supervised probation will begin upon her release from Bureau of Prisons custody. The federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentencing range of 46-57 months.

Kim was taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals immediately following the hearing and was transported to Northern Neck Regional Jail. A booking photo was not immediately available.

She resigned her substitute judge post on July 1, 2022, just a few days before she was formally charged. It came nearly one year after her husband was sentenced for his role in an elaborate scheme that wrongly awarded millions in government contracts to his company. Kim would soon plead guilty to evading hundreds of thousands of dollars of income tax assessments in 2015 and 2016.

A biography on her former law firm's website lists Kim as belonging to a host of local and state legal, business, and charitable organizations.

Kim's attorney, Timothy G. Clancy, sought leniency in a filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, writing in part, "a sentence...well below the guideline range... would be sufficient to deter Kim’s future criminal conduct," particularly given "the added factors of shame, humiliation and loss of her law license and her law practice." Kim also filed 85 pages of character letters with the court. Kim also had no prior criminal history before this case, her attorney noted.

But prosecutors asserted that Kim and her husband were driven by greed, saying "there was no financial exigency or reason to do any of this," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum seeking a 46-month prison term. "On the contrary...the defendant and her husband lived a life of luxury in their waterfront home on the James River and made substantial sums of money from the defendant’s law practice, their joint real-estate holdings, and her husband’s business."

"[Kim] enriched herself at the expense of the rest of us. This was not a crime of necessity. She and her husband laundered millions of dollars to avoid paying their fair share," prosecutors added. "As a licensed attorney and substitute judge, the defendant knew better."