Newport News completes phase one of Choice Neighborhood Initiative

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - For the Southeast community of Newport News, a new chapter is here.

Tuesday, city leaders came together to celebrate the completion of phase one of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative. In 2019, the city received a $30 million grant to make this dream a reality.

“What we are trying to do is uplift the community, bringing in folks from all walks of life to live here but then to provide some of the units for some of the families that were displaced because of the Ridley redevelopment,” said Karen Wilds, executive director of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

In the Lift & Rise multi-use complex, there are 81 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and six townhomes. There is also retail space, community space, and more.

“It’s beautiful, I would love to live here,” said Yolanda Spruill, who is one of the 2,600 people vying for a chance to call this apartment complex home, but there are fewer than 90 units for living space available.

“It would mean a lot to me, it would take off a little stress,” said Spruill.

The stress she tells News 3 of finding a safe, affordable place to live. Mayor McKinley Price said redevelopment projects like these may help solve that problem.

“I think the partnerships that we’ve developed through tax credits, through HUD and government grants is the only way we’re going to be able to solve this,” said Mayor Price.

Leases will be available to sign in January of 2023.