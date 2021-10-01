Newport News church holds women's health summit, offers free health screenings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Ivy Baptist Church in Newport News is hosting a women's health summit focused on whole health - physical, mental and spiritual.

The event, which will be held Saturday, October 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, will feature free mammogram screenings, free health screenings from the American Heart Association and a free brunch. Panels will also be held regarding breast cancer awareness, mental health support and intimate partner violence awareness.

Registration is free, and attendees can participate either on-site or through YouTube and Facebook Live.

"Woman to woman, we extend an invitation to join us as we explore ways to care for our bodies physically; our minds mentally; and our emotions spiritually," the event's organizers said. "Learning to live in our bodies, evolving into women of great price isn’t always easy. Come journey with us on a path to healing, freedom, and joy."

