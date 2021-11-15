Watch
Newport News church to host free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday

Marta Lavandier/AP
EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation's new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the CDC. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 5:10 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 17:10:51-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, will hold free COVID-19 testing for adults and children in grades K-12 this week.

The free clinic will be held at New Grafton Baptist Church, located at 4401 Chestnut Ave. in Newport News, on Wednesday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required, and attendees are free to drive through or walk up to receive their test.

Free PCR testing will be available while supplies last.

For more information and other questions, call 757-728-6209.

