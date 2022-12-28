Newport News City Hall closed until next week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News City Hall is closed to employees and the public this week due to necessary repairs on the building’s HVAC system.
City Hall, located on 2400 Washington Ave., is scheduled to reopen on January 3. The closing does not apply to the city’s other offices and facilities.
The following resources/people will remain available during the closure:
- Residents needing city services can call the 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311.
- On Wednesday and Friday, a Codes Permitting Technician will be available in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.