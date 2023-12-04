Newport News city leaders, community members discuss future of downtown area

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Key stakeholders came together Monday with representatives from Harvard University to discuss the future of downtown Newport News.

“What is the future of Newport News going to look like in 10 to 20 years?” asked Mayor Phillip Jones.

Jones said they're hoping to come up with a revitalization plan that incorporates citizens' wants and needs, as well as local industry, like the shipyard.

“When you look at the Navy, when you look at the great power conflict with China, we’re going to need to build more aircraft carriers," said Jones. "That’s 3,000 to 5,000 more sailors that are going to be in downtown Newport News, this is going to be the energy for the next decade. We’re going to put a lot of money in downtown Newport News.”

Chair of economic development Howard Hoege said this is all in an effort to make Newport News the best it can be.

“We have this large and rich history of service, and fundamentally this conversation is about continuing to try to serve the residents of this community,” said Hoege.

Monday's workshop was part of the Bloombery Harvard City Leadership Initiative. Newport News is one of 10 cities in the world invited to participate.