Newport News community members call for an end to gun violence, transparency

Antoinette DelBel
gun violence comes up at council meeting
Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 22, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Community members and gun violence prevention advocates are speaking out at Tuesday’s city council meeting following a decision by leaders to not direct federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act toward curbing crime.

The City of Newport News got $66 million in ARPA funding but none of it will be used to prevent gun violence.

Many are not happy with the decision and are calling on city council members to be more transparent.

According to police, there has been one homicide in the city so far this year. In 2021, there were nearly 100 shootings and 26 people shot and killed. In 2020, 19 people were shot and killed.

