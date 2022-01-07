Watch
Newport News company awarded $51.6M contract for COVID-19 tests in support of Biden's plan to provide 500M free tests to nation

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 16:16:48-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News company has been awarded millions for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits in support of Biden's plan to provide 500 million free at-home tests.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, located in Newport News, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation.

Officials say the procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation. This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.

