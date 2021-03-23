Newport News fire crews respond to apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Fire crews respond to an apartment fire that happened in 11000 block of Jefferson Ave at Deer Park Apartments

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire occurred on second floor with visible flames coming from the front window.

There were 2 occupants who were trapped on the back balcony, and crews were able to rescue them with ground ladders.

The occupants were evaluated on scene, and were not taken to the hospital.

2 apartment units were condemned.

The investigation is ongoing and crews still on scene.