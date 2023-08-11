Newport News Fire Department appoints first female Battalion Chief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sonya Armstrong is the first woman promoted to be Battalion Chief at the Newport News Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Armstrong started at the NNFD in 1996, according to a Newport News press release. She was a firefighter/medic recruit, and over 27 years, she rose through the ranks as Battalion Chief's Aide, Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain.

Battalion Chief Armstrong attended Hampton University, earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Tidewater Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University, according to the city press release. As Battalion Chief, she serves as the Health and Safety Officer for the Department.