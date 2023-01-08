Newport News Fire Department responds to fire at Dollar General

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fire occurred at the Dollar General located at 17413 Warwick Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8, according to Matthew Haraburda, the acting Assistant Chief of the Newport News Fire Department.

On the scene, Haraburda told News 3 that crews were dispatched to the store before 10:30 a.m. to respond to the commercial fire. After speaking with store employees, authorities determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue, according to Haraburda.

The fire quickly escalated, and Haraburda said due to the fire’s rapid progression, a second alarm was issued at 10:38 a.m.

The smoke, water and fire damaged the store’s merchandise, said Haraburda. He said everyone inside the store was evacuated.

