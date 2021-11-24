Newport News fire department uses "sensory bags" to help calm patients, especially those with autism.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— First responders in Newport News have added "Sensory Bags" to their fleet. It's a new tool on EMS supervisor vehicles and medic unit vehicles to help patients deal with stress.

Some of the items inside are a communication board, headphones to block out the loud sounds, and fidget tools and sunglasses.

Newport News Battalion Chief Mark Kain said "Whenever we will go on an emergency call, it can be kind of frightening, there are lots of lights, lots of people and the sirens, and some people have issues with that."

The sensory bags were added to the units two months ago. They're designed to distract patients to give them something else to focus on, so it's less frightening, and first responders said they can take better care of them that way.

"We told our people how they should deploy it and how they could replace it and what population group were looking at being able to utilize them" said Kain.

First responders said the communication board is very important because it allows people to point to how they are feeling.

Bryan Tiemeyer, Senior Firefighter Medic said, "If someone is really stressed out and unable to communicate, focus, they can point to pictures, or they can spell stuff out. This one is very helpful."

Leaders said the idea came from the Fire Department's Public Education Office, and an educational specialist at Old Dominion University to provide help on this project.

"In the past, we've had things such as stuffed animals, and things of that nature. This bag is just one more tool to try and make it easier for us to assess and take care of any emergency that your having" said Kain.

Chief Kain said none of his first responders have had to use these bags on a patient just yet, but he's grateful for the 1,000 funding that was put into this project to have these sensory bags, that will be here to stay.

