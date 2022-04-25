Watch
Newport News Fire investigates two-alarm fire at manufacturing business

Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:55:08-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Fire responded to a fire at a manufacturing business Monday morning.

At 10:43 a.m., the City of Newport News Fire Department received a 911-call reporting smoke inside the Continental Manufacturing building in the 600 block of Bland Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke inside the business.

Due to both the size of the business and the conditions inside the building, the fire required a second-alarm response.

Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a large industrial dust collector and attached ductwork.

No injuries to the staff or crews were reported.

The fire was brought under control within 30-minutes and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

