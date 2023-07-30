Newport News firefighters bracing for rise in calls for heat-related illnesses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As Hampton Roads residents continue to deal with an excessive heat warning this weekend, first responders are bracing for a rise in calls for heat-related illnesses.

"I have plenty of water, and also I tried to stay indoors with my kids," resident Paulette Baskerville told News 3's Kelsey Jones.

Excessive heat is not always easy to deal with during the summer.

"We're just out here in the shade, but then we're going back inside," Baskerville said.

But, no matter how hot or cold it is, the men and women of the Newport News Fire Dept. have to be ready to respond to calls.

"We got a handful of environmental emergencies today, but we've gotten more than normal that's for sure," NNFD Lt. Tim Seibert said Saturday.

Seibert told News 3, on a hot day like Saturday, he's bracing for an increase in heat-related illnesses and calls.

"Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, things like that," he said. "The main thing we want people to know is to know the signs and symptoms. Know that, if you're having confusion, dizziness, if you stop sweating, red face, things like that, you need to seek medical attention."

When the temperature feels like triple digits, hot flames aren't the only battle first responders face.

With heavy gear and equipment, they're carrying close to 100 pounds, [and] that can make things challenging for them.

"I'd rather fight fire and come to work on days that it's snowing than days that it's like this," Seibert said. "Heat really can be dangerous."

First responders said staying hydrated is the key to protect yourself in this weather.

Meanwhile, Newport News firefighters are taking to social media to help spread the word and further raise awareness.

"If we see somebody struggling, or not quite acting right or not feeling themselves, we need to go talk to them and say, 'Hey, are you feeling okay? Do you need a break?' Because things like heat-related illnesses can strike and bad things can happen quick."

If you have to go outside, firefighters suggest you do that earlier and when the sun goes down.

Also, always drink lots of water and take breaks when needed, even when the area is not under an excessive heat warning.