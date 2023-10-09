Newport News firefighters share safety tips during Fire Prevention Week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— This week is National Fire Prevention Week, and the Newport News Fire Department is reminding families that fire prevention is not just a week long event, but a year-round focus.

This year's campaign focuses on cooking safety. Fire crews say cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and injuries.

Going into our kitchen to cook is something we all have to do, but the Newport News Fire Department says cooking safety starts with you!

According to the U.S Fire Administration, in 2021 there were more than 353,000 house fires. Fire crews shared that cooking fires caused half of those, so the next time you're preparing to cook a meal, here's what to keep in mind to prevent kitchen fires.

"When we're cooking on the stove, it's always good to keep those handles away from you. Small kids that come by hit those. It's also important to make sure that our kids are staying at least 3 feet away," said Wesley Rogers, Newport News Fire Department Acting Chief.

Roger also added if a grease fire starts, put the lid over the pan to smother the flame.

Another piece of advice fire crews are raising awareness about is practicing safety when heating your homes as the temperatures drop.

Many people are pulling out those space heaters, but fire leaders are urging you not to plug them into extension cords or power strips.

"Space heaters when used properly are fundamentally safe, they just need to be plugged into the outlet" said Jeff Senter, Newport News Fire Department Chief Fire Marshall.

Believe it or not, fire crews say they see an increase in calls this time of year because of these common mistakes.

Here are some safety tips to keep you and your family safe:

1. Maintain smoke alarms



Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.

For better protection, smoke alarms should be interconnected so that if one sounds, they signal alerts throughout the home.

Dust or vacuum your smoke alarms at least once a year when the battery is replaced. Replace the alarm itself every 10 years.



2. Cook safely

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove to prevent them from being knocked off.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove or broiling.

Keep a pot lid nearby while cooking. If a fire starts in a pan, you can slide the lid over and turn off the burner.

3. Heat your home safely



Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from radiators, space heaters, fireplaces, woodstoves and furnaces.

Use a space heater with an automatic shutoff in case it tips over or overheats.

Turn off and unplug heaters when you leave your home or go to bed.

Make sure chimneys are cleaned professionally every year.

4. Plan your escape route



Know and practice two ways out of every room in your home.

Clear clutter that might block your escape route, and make sure all doors and windows open with ease.

Practice a fire escape drill at home at least twice a year.

If you use a wheelchair or envision having a problem escaping a fire, plan ahead and let your fire department and neighbors know.

5. Practice electrical safety



Have a licensed electrician check your electrical system if you frequently have blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers.

Replace outlets if plugs don't fit snugly.

Don't overload electrical circuits, and avoid using extension cords. Have an electrician install additional outlets if needed.

Use light bulbs that match the recommended wattage on the light fixture.

Keep bathroom fans clean of lint and dust, which can cause the motor to overheat and ignite.

7. Sign up for emergency alerts

