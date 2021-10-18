Newport News gears up for first community vaccination center Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— A new opportunity for getting COVID vaccines including boosters starts Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health is opening it's first community vaccination center on the Peninsula.

VDH officials said nurses will administer up to 500 shots Tuesday. Kevin Pearce, Emergency Management Specialist said " I'm looking forward to increasing the total number of people who are fully vaccinated. We certainly want to continue to strive to get that last few percent of the individuals in our communities vaccinated in order to make us all safer. "

Pearce said he has seen an increase in vaccination status within Hampton Roads, but outreach members continue to build trust in the community.

Stephen Williams, Hampton/Peninsula Vaccine Strike Team Lead said "We go to churches, we go to festivals, we go to wherever the people are, that's where we go and we vaccinate.

Booster shots will be available for people who are 65 and older at the sire and for individuals who have underlying health conditions.

"The booster is available for anybody who has gotten Pfizer the first time around and soon we will be able to get Moderna" said Pearce.

When it comes to children younger than 12 they are still not eligible for the vaccine, but 67% of children ages 12-17 are vaccinated. After Tuesday's opening the site will be operating Monday-Saturday from 10am-7:30pm. Health officials are suggesting for individuals to schedule appointments in advance but if not, they will not turn anyone away.