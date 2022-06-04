Newport News holds catalytic converter etching event to help combat theft

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is holding a catalytic converter VIN etching event to help vehicle owners recover their catalytic converters in case of theft.

According to the NNPD, the department is partnering with the National Insurance Crime Bureau to etch unique VINs on catalytic converters for vehicle owners in the community, as catalytic converter theft is an ongoing problem and having the part replaced is costly.

The etching event is being held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, located at 570 McLawhorne Drive.

Etching takes about 15 minutes, the NNPD said.

To sign up for an appointment, click here. Slots are extremely limited.