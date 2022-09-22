Newport News Home Depot fills 800 buckets with Kentucky disaster relief supplies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Today, team members at Newport News Home Depot filled buckets for Operation Blessing.

They started at 8 a.m., and will work until the afternoon packing nearly 800 buckets. In the buckets are trash bags, gloves, N-95 masks, bleach cleaner, paper towels, scrubbers, and sanitizer.

“It’s immediate assistance for someone who needs some help, as humans we love to help people, people helping people, that’s what it’s all about,” said store manager Greg Hyatt.

An Operation Blessing representative said some of the buckets are going to Kentucky flood victims. Others may be headed to Puerto Rico, but said the need there is still being evaluated.

This is the fourth time the Newport News Home Depot has packed buckets for Operation Blessing.

