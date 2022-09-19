Newport News jury finds man guilty on all counts in 2017 domestic double murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News jury has found a man guilty on all eight counts in a 2017 domestic double murder.

On July 30, 2017, Newport News Police were called to a home on York River Road for a shooting. What they found was the scene of a double murder.

Amos Arroyo was charged with murdering 29-year-old Patricia Joseph and 67-year-old Jesse Barnes.

Investigation shows Arroyo and Joseph used to date and have two young children together. Witnesses have testified the children were home at the time of the shooting and saw the crime unfold. They were one and six years old at the time of the double murder.

Barnes was Joseph’s father, living in the home where the shooting occurred.

On Monday, September 19, a jury returned all eight counts against Arroyo, including two counts of first-degree murder.

News 3 spoke with family members of the victims when Arroyo was still on the run.

"I thought it was just so senseless for him to just have that kind of heart to do something to do somebody like that, especially in front of his own children. He wasn't a man, he was a monster," Barnes' brother, Dale Spratley, told News 3 in 2018.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 2. Arroyo faces up to life in prison on each of the first-degree murder counts.

