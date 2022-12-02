Newport News kicks off 30th annual drive thru light show 'Celebration in Lights'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - You can see 1,000,000 twinkling lights in Newport News Park this year for the annual Celebration in Lights drive-thru light show!

It started Thanksgiving Day and goes until January 1, 2023. It's open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We put a lot of heart and effort into it, it's a tradition," said organizer Jamison Ditto.

Crews work from Oct. 1 all the way to Thanksgiving to put up the 1,300 displays. This year, there are several new ones to enjoy.

"If you've come to this in years past whether it's 2, 3, 4 or 30 times, you can honestly say it's changed and it's different in a lot of areas," said Ditto.

The cost is $12 per car Monday through Thursday and $15 per car Friday through Sunday.

