Newport News launches campaign for National Gratitude Month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - November is National Gratitude Month.

In honor of this month, the City of Newport News is launching an “Attitude of Gratitude” campaign to encourage residents to give thanks. Officials say this campaign will include a variety of ways to show thanks in contests and activities.

“My mom told me, ‘There is always something to be grateful for,’” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “I find this especially important to remember as we reflect upon the challenges and losses we experienced throughout the pandemic. Our ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ campaign was created to inspire residents to adopt a grateful spirit and uplift others in word and deed.”

Residents can participate by visiting the city's social media pages for daily inspirational messages and weekly giveaways.

The “Attitude of Gratitude” video contest is a contest where residents will post a one-minute video sharing who or what they are grateful for and why and using #NewsofGratitude and #NationalGratitudeMonth. The videos with the most views will be posted on the city’s social media pages. Those videos with the most votes will win prizes at the end of the month.

During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 9, Mayor Price will proclaim November as Gratitude Month in Newport News.

Residents are also invited to pick up a free yard sign to write in what they are grateful for to put in their yard. Signs can be picked up at the following locations:

Newport News Public Library Branches

Grissom Library

Main Street Library

Pearl Bailey Library

Newport News Community Centers

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center

Denbigh Community Center

Doris Miller Community Center

Other City Locations