Newport News launches CARE program to assist police in mental health calls

Posted at 6:16 PM, Jul 19, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are taking a new approach to how they handle mental health calls.

Beginning July 19, 2021, Newport News launches its Community Assistance Response, or CARE Program.

The program is staffed by the Newport News Fire Department and Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board.

The purpose of this program is to pair a paramedic with a qualified mental health professional to handle mobile crisis response activities within the city.

Officials say officers will work collaboratively with the CARE Teams to provide individuals with the minimal amount of law enforcement contact necessary to meet their needs and the safety of responders and the community.

